Central Colorado Humanists announced it is accepting applications for several scholarships until March 31.
Applicants must be high school seniors at Buena Vista High School, Salida High School, Cotopaxi High School and students in nontraditional programs or home-schooled students who plan to attend an accredited college, community college or trade school full-time next fall, a press release stated.
Scholarship recipients are eligible for and encouraged to apply for an additional scholarship after the completion of their first semester to help them meet college expenses for their second year.
Last spring the Humanists awarded six $1,500 scholarships to high school seniors and three $1,500 scholarships to previous recipients following the successful completion of their first college semester.
Scholarship candidates should have a 3.0 grade point average and have exhibited some form of community service during their high school career. Evaluations will be based in part on the quality of an essay (limited to 750 words) to be submitted by each applicant. Scholarship recipients will be announced at the respective high school’s awards assembly in May.
Applications for this year’s scholarships are available for download at http://www.centralcoloradohumanists.org. Specific instructions for completing and submitting applications can be found on this website.
