Salida Council for the Arts will accept applications until April 4 for two scholarships of up to $2,000.
Applicants must be high school seniors in the Salida area. Students in nontraditional programs or home-schooled students are also encouraged to apply, according to a press release.
Applicants must be planning to study in a creative discipline at an accredited college, community college or trade school next fall.
The council has expanded the list of creative disciplines. Creative disciplines may include but are not limited to architecture, design, fine arts, multimedia, writing, communication, performing arts and culinary arts.
The application process can be found at salidacouncilforthearts.org.
Scholarship awards will be presented at the Valley Visions Art Show in May.
