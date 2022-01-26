Colorado Mountain College is accepting scholarship applications for its fall semester until March 1.
Any application submitted is for scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year starting in fall 2022, a press release stated.
More than 500 CMC Foundation scholarships are available through one application, which automatically matches students to the scholarships they qualify for. All students pursuing a degree or certificate at CMC are eligible and welcome to apply.
Financial support can also be found through the Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative. CMC’s “Finish What You Started” grant offers financial support to students who meet requirements related to being impacted by COVID-19 and who wish to continue toward their degree despite being delayed and impacted by the pandemic. Those interested can visit https://coloradomtn.edu/scholarships/finish/.
Additional financial support for students is available from non-CMC scholarships and tuition discounts. Current and prospective students can also complete the FASFA application online by June 30.
Applications for scholarships are available at https://apply.coloradomtn.edu/. Additional support for scholarship applications can be found by contacting Kathy Desportes, CMC Foundation scholarship coordinator, at kdesportes@coloradomtn.edu.
