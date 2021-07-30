The Recreation in Balance Taskforce recently changed its monthly meeting to 3-4:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of the month. The next meeting, open to all, will be Tuesday via Zoom.
The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council, a press release stated.
Tuesday’s agenda includes an update on the All Lands Camping Plan, a recreation plan objective that supports high-quality, low-impact camping opportunities across the county.
There will be a report about Chaffee Rec Rangers and Chaffee Rec Adopters, two new programs providing additional agency field staff and volunteers to monitor and clean up the busiest dispersed camping areas this summer.
To attend the meeting, email info@envisionchaffeecounty.org and request access information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.