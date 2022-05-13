The Chaffee County Patriots will discuss ham radios and community preparedness at their town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. today at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 118 S. Gunnison Ave., Buena Vista.
The Rev. Stephen Parlet of St. Rose of Lima Church will give a presentation on ham radios, including how to use them, where to get them and how much they cost, a press release stated..
Diane Reynolds will talk about the Buena Vista Community Preparedness Resource Group, including what the group is doing, what their goals are and when the expo will take place.
