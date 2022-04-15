The League of Women Voters of Chaffee County announced it will host a virtual Salida Hospital District board of directors candidate forum at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
The Zoom forum will feature candidates for the May 3 election.
Running for three-year terms in four open director positions are William Alderton of Salida, Richard Carroll of Salida, Dean Edwards of Poncha Springs and Dr. Lydia Segal of Salida. Edwards is seeking re-election after being appointed to fill a vacant seat in 2021.
Susan Dunn of Buena Vista is running unopposed for a one-year term.
Board members Debbie Farrell, Dr. Harry Payton and Tom Eve will complete their second term in May and are term limited.
Voters may watch and listen in real time via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81034562472?pwd=V2I3UUhRbmdwZGpNeHNsUlVmK09BUT09 or at a later time on the League of Women Voters of Chaffee County website, lwvchaffeecounty.org, within a few days of the initial airing.
Questions for the forum will be submitted in advance from a variety of interested community sources and will be vetted for redundancy, relevance and personal attacks, a press release stated.
Voters who would like to submit questions may send them to shmhd81211@gmail.com today.
The election will be held from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. May 3 at these polling places: 1000 Rush Drive, Salida (Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, second floor conference rooms) and the county annex at 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista.
