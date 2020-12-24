Buena Vista businesses are relying on loyal locals, but still seeing business from out-of-towners as well during the winter season so far.
The Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce’s shop local campaign highlights small businesses as they hunker down for the part of the year that’s always slower than the summer, but in 2020 is coupled with the added uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The shop local campaign is going well,” said chamber executive director Melissa Traynham. “We are continuing to get submissions from local businesses to include in our designated webpage (www.buenavistacolorado.org/shop-local). We have also added additional resources on the web page for people to go to and learn about all the businesses in the county. We will continue to keep the website up through the holidays and encourage any business, chamber member or not, to submit their business description or holiday specials.”
“I definitely see, with the slow season, a dip in the number of people traveling, but now we get to see a lot more locals,” said Maureen Ingraham, the spa manager at Cause+Medic on East Main Street. “A lot of people from Denver, still, but a lot of locals coming in and exploring, especially on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.”
Cause+Medic opened its storefront earlier this year, selling environmentally friendly cleaning products, and now offers spa treatments as well.
“Opening during a pandemic was very interesting,” Ingraham said. “But it’s actually been very good. As you probably know, in Buena Vista we’ve actually had extremely high tourism rates with everyone looking to get out of the house and be somewhere that’s small-town and local.”
Off of West Main Street at 127 South San Juan Avenue, the Book Nook’s revenues are “considerably down” due to the pandemic, but owner Kathy Lentz is looking on the bright side. “What’s funny about COVID is it’s forced us to rethink things so that we can be better.”
In particular, the Book Nook will focus on expanding its online presence in the new year to capture those who have become accustomed to buying books over the internet.
“People got used to buying books online,” Lentz said. “We’re trying to recapture that market as much as we can.”
Currently, the Book Nook’s full inventory can be viewed online, and the store can also order books for customers.
“We’ve got a loyal following both locally and visitors that tend to come back every time they’re in town,” Lentz said. “So we do have a nice, loyal market. It would just be a whole lot better if it was bigger.”
In South Main, Sundance and Friends experienced a summer season that extended later than usual, into October.
“October was busy, very busy, and November is generally one of our slower months, and it was slower for sure, but compared to other years it’s been better, actually. We’ve seen a lot of support,” said owner Corey Johnson.
Johnson said that “People are definitely Christmas shopping, and they’re shopping in a different way this year. They’re shopping earlier and doing more on-the-phone sales than we normally do.”
