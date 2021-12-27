Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers confirmed that a wolf recently killed a domestic calf in North Park.
CPW reported in a news release that a district wildlife manager received a report Dec. 19 of a calf carcass on a ranch in Jackson County.
The wildlife manager conducted a field investigation and necropsy on the carcass to look for evidence of premortem wounds.
“The results of this investigation indicated wolf tracks in the immediate vicinity of the carcass and wounds on the calf consistent with wolf depredation,” CPW Area Wildlife Manager Kris Middledorf said in the release.
CPW said it will handle reimbursement of the incident under its current game damage process as if the calf were killed by mountain lions or bears. The agency is in the process of formalizing an official process for damage by wolves.
“CPW is working on draft regulations for the commission’s consideration on hazing for these naturally migrating wolves in the state,” CPW Director Dan Prenzlow said. “Our goal is to provide producers with resources to minimize the likelihood of conflict or depredation as we work to create a statewide wolf restoration and management program as directed under Proposition 114.”
Depredation compensation is required by statute, and the final Colorado compensation plan will be part of the overall gray wolf planning process.
Gray wolves remain a state endangered species, and wolves may not be taken for any reason other than self-defense. Illegal take of a wolf may result in a combination of penalties, including fines of up to $100,000, a year of jail time and a lifetime loss of hunting license privileges.
