Salida High School officials recently announced the fall semester honor roll and honor roll of distinction.
Honor roll of distinction
To attain the honor roll of distinction, students must maintain a grade-point average of 4.0 or higher.
Freshmen
Rian Baker, Trinity Bertolino, Katherine Castro-Guzman, Reese Daugherty, Megan Devenport, Elle Farnsworth, Kasey Glaser, Amato Halenda, Grady Harris, Lily Hersch;
Amelia Hobbs, Isabel Hughes, Kyndra Johnson, Brennan King, Kaelin Martellaro, Ruby Mossman, Luna Paine, Emerson Reed, Olive Ritchie, Axel Sather;
Raeann Shively, River Thompson, Kaia Trever, Samuel Vistacion, Ezekiel Wilcox and Caroline Wooddell.
Sophomores
Kalister Banghart, Hayden Bevington, Karl Brown, Ryley Campbell, Scarlett Campbell, Eva Capozza, Jessica Clinton, Jasper Coen, Daniel Edgington, Nina Haas;
Kieran Hall, Harper Hartman, Cooper Hodge, Clayton Jaques, Hannah McCoy, Grace McFarland, Blanca Montellano, Radana Myers, Makiah Parris, Elijah Smith;
Elise Tanner, Presley Thomas, Riley Tomkiewicz, Max Wierdsma, Hannah Wilson, Tayla Young and Lucia Zettler.
Juniors
Amy Adams, Lane Baker, Izayah Baxter, Simon Bertolino, Sarah Chick, Rylee Christensen, Krystina Delao, Tatum Fisher, Alexis Gage, Ellis Haas;
Sydney Hillis. Jackson Karls, Amory Kindle, Eleanor Kriebol, Kira Kuhl, Eric O’Connor, Juan Orejel-Rivera, Megan Rhude, Life Richardson, Rowynn Slivka;
Alexis Smith, Quinn Smith, Ian Vallier and Tobin Wheeler.
Seniors
Kate Adams, Kuper Banghart, Hollister Beddingfield, Seda Condell, AnnaLee Hill, Toby Lawson, Macy Mazzeo, Ethan NeJame Zeiset, Gwen Ramsey, Vander Ritchie, Jessie Rollins;
Charlie Schieren, Lydia Tonnesen, Maya Vallevona, Wyatt Velharticky, Elijah Wilcox and Emma Wilkins.
Honor roll
To attain the honor roll, students must maintain a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher.
Freshmen
Taya Brown, Evan Damon, Jillian Ferguson, Hudson Fisher, Levi Hamilton, Fisher Holloway-O’brien, Brody Hudson, David Leach, Cece Lengerich, Macy Matthews;
Shae Merchant, Ryan Osness, Sawyer Pack, Caleb Pigg, Tess Robertson, Bryce Rodrigue, Athena Smith and Emma Trollip.
Sophomores
Irene Alvarez, Dylan Blades, Warren Chick, Vanessa Christianson, Benjamin Clayton, Jett Ecker, Justin Grant, David Hunt, Ava Jones, Tyler Kause;
Caiven Lake, Jackson Landry, Isaac Nelson, Kendra Poplin, Luke Prewitt, Nayava Sanchez, Otis Shin, Clara Streeter, Stella Veazey and Stuart Young.
Juniors
Eoin Blackburn, Laurin Collins, Cecilia Duran, Aiden Hadley, Alex Hebert, Elizabeth King, Skyler Margos, Logan Merriam, Charlie Messa, Caroline Murphy, Elsie Sanchez and Gladys Sandoval.
Seniors
Isabell Fisher and Quinn Myers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.