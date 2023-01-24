Rock Run Gallery in Buena Vista will launch a new community give-back program this month to support Chaffee County nonprofits, called “Rock Run Gives: Last Fridays.”
The program will focus on a different local nonprofit each month, raising awareness through various media platforms and giving a portion of sales to support their efforts within the community, a press release stated.
Rock Run Gives will donate 50 percent of all proceeds from the last Friday of each month to the chosen organization. Both in-store purchases as well as online sales will count toward the contribution.
“It means the world to us to live and operate a small business in such an amazing place, and to have the support of so many local community members,” gallery owner Jennie Omasta said in the release.
“We are absolutely humbled to be in a position where we can give back to organizations that are making a difference in our home valley.”
Rock Run Gallery took suggestions from the community to line up the first participating nonprofits for the program. Up first on Jan. 27 is Ark-Valley Humane Society, then elevateHER on Feb. 24 and SOIL Sangre de Cristo on March 31.
The schedule for “Last Fridays” can be found online at rockrungallery.com and will be posted on the gallery’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
Omasta said slots are still available on the 2023 calendar for more groups to participate. Interested nonprofits should email her at jennienoreen@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.