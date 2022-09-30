It’s not every sport that values and respects the competition, team and community as much as the individual’s progress. That’s what several team captains of the Salida Racing high school mountain bike team said mountain biking means for them.
Senior captain Lily Leddington was involved with other sports, such as skiing and tennis, but said the cycling team was unique in its sense of community. “We get along with other teams. Everyone that you race against usually isn’t mean,” she said, adding that all the bike competitors are respectful and friendly.
Leddington said she thinks the team has greatly improved from last year, winning far more frequently. It’s sometimes difficult to fit training in with a student’s busy schedule, but Leddington has learned to stick with it. As a leader, she said she enjoys hyping up the younger kids and helping them see their improvement.
“To me, biking is something I can always fall back on,” senior captain Amory Kindle said. “People feel like they’re in a community and they’re willing to push themselves.” The biking team gives people that place to push themselves, he said. “Working hard for what you want is always the right path.”
Kindle described the role of team captain as his “north star” of what he wanted out of the team. “It’s my job to be a leader in the sense that I’m encouraging people to love it the way I love it.”
Senior captain Rowynn Slivka said the seniors in past years encouraged her to stay on the team, which is why she remained. “Whether you’re competitive or not, you’ll find your people,” she said.
There are benefits to riding with both slower and faster riders, Slivka said. “The slower riders will help you pace yourself, while the faster riders will push you hard to not go your own pace.”
Slivka has been a part of the team since freshman year. Having evolved from past years, the team is now showing more spirit, she said, and sticking until the end for their teammates’ awards.
“It’s a team sport, but at the end of the day, it’s a race against yourself,” she said. “So far I think we’re gonna crush it.”
Mountain biking isn’t a “normal” high school sport, Slivka said. “It’s not what you see in the movies.” She thinks the sport of mountain biking is unique to what one wants out of it.
“You want everyone to be better, not just yourself to be better. In other sports people try to be better than you,” senior captain Jackson Karls said.
He believes the team will make the top five, he said, and as a long shot, hopes they will make the top 10 in state. Karls said going to the state race is always a little bit of a shock, because the team is bumped down as to where they place.
“(Coach) Rob (Kelley) has us on a training plan to prepare for state.” The team practices three to four times a week, but most do another two days on their own time, he said.
“I’m friends with everyone on the team,” he said. “Everyone wants you to do better.”
