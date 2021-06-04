Chaffee County Public Health will hold a walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 4-7 p.m. June 11, at Salida Middle School, 520 Milford St.
First doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available for those age 12 and older.
Those who received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on May 21 may get their second dose at this event.
The single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available for those 18 and older.
No appointment is necessary, but consent forms will be required. Those younger than 18 must have a consent form signed by a parent or guardian.
Consent forms will be available at the site.
Walk-up vaccination events are also planned for July 7 and July 28.
Chaffee County Public Health also has weekly Moderna vaccinations available to the public from 5-6:30 p.m. Fridays for those 18 and older and from 9-11 a.m. Fridays for Pfizer (12 and older) and Johnson & Johnson (18 and older). Vaccinations are administered at Chaffee County Public Health at the Touber building, 448 E. First St., Suite 137.
Businesses interested in having vaccinations administered at an on-site mini-clinic for five employees or more can contact Chaffee County Public Health at 719-539-4510.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.