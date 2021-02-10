U.S. Forest Service will conduct a 300 acre burn in the Harris Park area of Park County, as soon as weather and forest vegetation conditions permit.
Burning may occur during the winter or early spring of 2021. Ignitions will take place when weather and fuel conditions will comply with burn plan prescriptions which reduce substantial smoke impacts to surrounding communities.
If burning does take place, it may continue for several days to several weeks.
Smoke may linger in the air after ignition is complete and may be visible from many locations surrounding the Harris Park area.
For more information about the affect smoke may have on health log on to https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health.
To be notified prior to implementation of prescribed fires on the South Plate Ranger District via email please click https://bit.ly/3aGWC7o. For additional information, follow us on Twitter @PSICC_NF, #SouthPlatteRD #HarrisParkRX or contact the district fire management officer at 303-275-5632 or email joesean.kennedy@usda.gov.
