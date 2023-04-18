April is National Safe Digging Month, and Atmos Energy reminds homeowners, contractors and professional excavators to keep communities safe by calling 811 before any digging project.
“Digging without knowing the approximate location of underground utilities can result in disruptions to critical services, serious injuries and costly repairs to underground utility lines,” Kurtis Paradisa, Atmos Energy public affairs manager, said in a press release.
“It is simple and easy to make a free request online or over the phone by calling 811 before digging to help communities maintain essential utility services, promote safety and reduce the likelihood of accidentally digging into buried utility lines. The ‘Call 811’ service is free, safe, and it is required by law.”
Everyone who contacts 811 a few days before digging is connected to a local notification center that will take the caller’s information and communicate it to local utility companies.
Professional locators will then visit the dig site to mark the approximate location of underground utility lines with spray paint, flags or both.
Homeowners are further encouraged to take a few precautionary measures when planning any digging project this spring:
Plan ahead. If work is scheduled for an upcoming weekend, make a free 811 request on Monday or Tuesday – providing ample time for the approximate location of lines to be marked.
Confirm that all lines have been marked.
Consider moving the location of your project if it is near utility line markings.
If a contractor has been hired, confirm that the contractor has contacted 811. Don’t allow work to begin if the lines are not marked.
Visit 811beforeyoudig.com for complete information.
