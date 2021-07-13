The Saguache Community Players has issued a casting call for a production of “Arsenic and Old Lace” planned for next winter.
The group was two weeks from presenting the play in March 2020 when COVID-19 shut down the country and forced everyone into quarantine, a press release reported.
Although they are gearing up for a winter opening of the play, they lost a few cast members and need to fill those characters.
Parts available are the male lead of Mortimer, a man between the ages of 20 and 40, and two to three men in smaller roles as policemen and a doctor.
No previous experience is required but would be helpful.
Anyone interested should text Julia at 719-496-6528 for an interview and reading.
