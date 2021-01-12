The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association will host an hour-long event about the piñon jay virtually on Jan. 21.
According to a press release, the piñon jay is a highly social bird and a permanent resident of piñon-juniper woodlands and low-elevation ponderosa pine forests.
Lecture participants will explore piñon jay habitat and learn how the habitat is changing and affecting this bird and other species over time.
Jordan McMahon, Bureau of Land Management, wildlife biology technician, will lead the lecture and talk about the piñon jay’s use of mutualism and ways that mutualism causes synergistic habitat benefits.
The lecture will take place from 7-8 p.m. on Jan. 21 via Zoom. Pre-registration is required and can be done at https://garna.org/calendar/pinonjays/
Tickets are $3 for GARNA members and $6 for non-members.
The lecture will be followed up with a Saturday field excursion into piñon jay habitat when it’s deemed safe to do so.
More information at info@garna.org or 719-539-5106.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.