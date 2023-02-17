Relic of possible nuclear attack, natural disaster joins museum

While 1970 isn’t exactly ancient history, a handbook recently donated to the Salida Museum is a reminder of those days when citizens were on the alert about possible nuclear attacks and natural disasters.
The handbook, donated by John Leck, Poncha Springs, was issued by Chaffee County Civil Defense Agency at the Chaffee County Courthouse and published by the Department of Defense and Office of Civil Defense in March 1968 and issued to county residents in 1970.
Introduction to the handbook still holds true, stating that a major emergency affecting a large number of people may occur anytime and anywhere, whether it be a peacetime flood or blizzard or an enemy nuclear attack on the United States.
Part 1 of the book on nuclear attack advises residents to know the local emergency action plan, know the attack warning signal, be prepared with supplies and know the basics of medical care.
Part 2 on major natural disasters advises citizens to only use their phone to report important events to local authorities and not to tie up the phone lines. Emergency information would be reported via radio and television.
Following a disaster, buildings that may have been damaged or weakened should not be entered because they might be at risk of collapse or there might be natural gas leaks. Fallen electric wires were another consideration.
In the case of winter storms citizens were advised to travel only if necessary and in daylight and to use major highways and keep warm clothing and footwear in the car.
There was also advice on how to prepare a home shelter. All of this is not outdated advice, and at the time no one was anticipating disasters such as 9/11.
The book was mailed to citizens of Chaffee County. An insert explained where to go to enhance your chance of survival. Elected Chaffee County officials at that time approved the publication on Sept. 1, 1970. They were County Commissioners Richard Tuttle, Bruce B. Davidson and George F. Dominick 3rd; Salida Mayor Edward Touber, Buena Vista Mayor Gilbert E. Gross, Poncha Springs Mayor Ralph David and Civil Defense Director Edward Holman.
The Salida Museum at 406½ U.S. 50 (behind Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center) is open now for winter hours from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
