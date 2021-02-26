Support Our Salida Schools is granting two $1,000 scholarships to eligible 2021 Salida High School graduates.
Candidates must have a signed letter of recommendation from an adult such as a teacher or community member who can speak accurately on their behalf.
The also must have an official letter of admission into an institution of higher learning and a plan to attend there during the 2021-’22 academic term.
Candidates must have intent to study any general field relating directly or indirectly to science, technology, engineering or mathematics – STEM. Relevant personal information such as financial need, school and community activities, specific interest and studies involving STEM.
Completed application materials must be submitted to Salida High School counselor Rob Tressler by April 15 with either online or hard copy submissions.
Money for these scholarships are available from a relationship between SOSS and Nestlé Waters North America and are invested with SOSS board discretion into Salida School District R32J educational endeavors related to STEM.
SOSS board will carefully consider applications and will choose recipients by April 20. Recipients will be announced at the annual awards ceremony.
