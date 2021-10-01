Rebekah Earhart of Salida was one of nearly 550 cadets and students at The Citadel who were recognized for their academic achievements during the spring semester.
Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade-point average or higher. Those who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel’s dean’s list, according to a press release.
The Citadel is a public senior military college in Charleston, South Carolina.
