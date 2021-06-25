Dane and Erica DeVoy of Poncha Springs are the parents of a son, Liam Christopher DeVoy.
He was born at 8:03 a.m. June 18, 2021, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
He weighed 5 pounds, 10 ounces and was 19½ inches long.
Liam has a brother, Owen, 2.
His grandparents are Peggy Gutting of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Ron and Nancy DeVoy of Winter Park.
Great-grandparent is C.J. La Cross of Sussex, Wisconsin.
