Monarch Mountain will open tomorrow, Thursday, for the 2022-23 ski and snowboard season.
The area announced the opening Wednesday morning.
Lifts operating on opening day will be Catepillar, Pioneer, Tumbelina and Panorama.
Ski runs open will be announced on Thursday morning.
