Age is just a number – and this year the number was 4, for the fourth time the Embracing Aging Expo has provided information and activities for older adults in Chaffee County.
The event Friday at Chaffee County Fairgrounds aimed to help aging adults learn how to become involved in their community, take care of their health and find activities that they enjoy.
Sponsors included Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, Embracing Aging Chaffee, Howard Head Sports Medicine, Ark Valley Helping Hands, Age Strong Chaffee, Chaffee County Public Health, Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments and Chaffee County Department of Human Services.
Forty organizations staffed tables to provide information, and activities included an obstacle course, exercise classes and pickleball in a separate building, with a golf cart that could ferry across those who had difficulty walking.
The annual expo was canceled in 2020, and last year it consisted of smaller, pop-up events, organizer Molly Bischoff said. “This year, we tried to make it bigger and better than ever before.”
More than 200 people attended this year, she said, and they could also enjoy a free healthy lunch from Kalamata Pit Catering and ice cream donated by Salida Pharmacy and Fountain.
Drawings were conducted for about 50 door prizes, donated by some of the organizations present and various companies around the county.
One of the attendees, Dann Berry of Poncha Springs, said his favorite part was being around all the people.
Some organizations collaborated with each other, Tambra Stutes of Enhabit Home Health & Hospice said. “We want to build a network for elderly people to stay at home safely.”
“It’s about finding different resources and ways to connect and have fun after COVID,” Bischoff said. “I think they were just so happy to see people.” Bischoff’s favorite part of the event, she said, was seeing so many people she knew and getting positive feedback.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.