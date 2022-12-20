Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Salida Health Center, 550 W. U.S. 50, has opened walk-in clinic hours to the public.
The walk-in clinic will open under limited hours, 3:30-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Limited services are available at this time – patients will be seen for mild sicknesses and minor injuries, a press release stated. No imaging nor X-ray services are available, and lab testing is limited to those that do not require bloodwork.
“Opening walk-in clinic hours in Salida is something HRRMC has had on our radar for some time now,” HRRMC CEO Bob Morasko said. “We see a large volume of residents and tourists alike visit our walk-in clinic in Buena Vista and saw the need for a similar clinic in the southern region of our county. We will continue to expand services and hours at the Salida Health Center walk-in clinic given demand over time.”
Patients who would like to access the walk-in clinic can enter at Salida Health Center and check in at the same front desk as appointment-based patients seeing their primary care provider. The walk-in clinic is first-come, first-served and no appointments are available.
Mild sicknesses and minor injuries to be seen at the walk-in clinic for include cold, cough, fever, sore throat, bronchitis, sprains, minor cuts and broken bones (i.e., finger or toe), ear and sinus infections, limb pain, vomiting or diarrhea, urinary tract infections and more. Patients with severe injuries, life-threatening conditions and medical emergencies should go directly to the closest emergency room.
For more information, visit hrrmc.com or call 719-530-2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.