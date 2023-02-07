Shavano Academic Booster Club announced its January students of the month for Salida School District R-32-J.
Teachers select monthly winners based on excellence in academic achievement, extracurricular activities, special efforts and/or citizenship.
Mallory Bourget
Longfellow Elementary School second-grader.
Parents: Heather and Matthew Bourget.
Nominating teacher: Jenny Majeski.
Comments: Mallory is a model student who does her best daily. She is respectful to all and follows directions well. Mallory goes for the “gold” and completes assignments above expectations. She is a great learning coach for her peers when they need support. She is a part of the Believe Dance Academy and performed well for a large crowd at the Salida SteamPlant.
Charlotte Brooks
Longfellow Elementary School fourth-grader.
Parent: Candace Squire.
Nominating teacher: Janée Martinez.
Comments: Charlotte is an outstanding student. She is very dedicated to learning and she always does her best in every subject. She truly enjoys learning and is a joy to have in our classroom. In addition, Charlotte is a strong leader and a positive role model. She is very kind to her classmates, and she is always willing to help others. She will continue to excel in anything she puts her mind to.
Jackson White
Longfellow Elementary School fourth-grader.
Parents: Trisha and James White.
Nominating teacher: Jennifer Giangiulio.
Comments: Jackson is an amazing musician. He not only sings in our Longfellow Choir, he plays the piano for us as well. Jackson demonstrates an eagerness to learn, a strong work ethic, outstanding leadership and has a charming and compassionate personality. He is kind, helpful and always encouraging others to do their best.
Treva Phizacklea
Salida Middle School fifth-grader.
Parents: Janice and Harrison Phizacklea.
Nominating teacher: Special education team.
Comments: Treva brings her positive energy into every space she inhabits. She always has a compliment and kind word to offer to her classmates. She embodies a growth mindset and will often remind herself and others that making mistakes helps us learn. She encourages peers who are struggling or getting frustrated: “You’ve got this!” or “Let’s take a brain break and try again.” We are so lucky to have Treva in our school community.
Kaleb Carpenter
Salida Middle School seventh-grader.
Parent: Holly Carpenter.
Nominating teacher: Seventh-grade team.
Comments: Kaleb continues to show up to class ready to engage and learn even with the most difficult work in each of his classes. He has become more self-confident in his classes through asking questions and engaging in discussion.
John Fast
Salida Middle School eighth-grader.
Parents: Jonathan and Rachel Fast.
Nominating teacher: Eighth-grade team.
Comments: John leads his classmates by setting an example of working hard and being self-motivated. He is a frequent contributor to class discussions, completes all of his work to a high standard and helps create a positive work environment for all students. John is also thorough in his thought process, is curious and seems to enjoy learning just for the sake of learning.
Chloe Vallier
Salida High School freshman.
Parents: Jonelle and Chris Vallier.
Nominating teacher: Anderson Horne.
Comments: Chloe is a hard-working, conscientious student who, perhaps more importantly, makes a point to be uplifting and supportive of her peers. She genuinely cares about the well-being of her peers and classmates. I believe she will continue to make positive contributions to the SHS community, to Salida and to whatever group is fortunate enough to have her in it.
Emma (Scott) Holden
Salida High School junior.
Guardian: Amy Smith.
Nominating teacher: Heath Ellis.
Comments: Scott has integrity and grit. They beat to their own drum and are super unique. It is a special teenager who can be themselves in a social landscape that demands conformity.
