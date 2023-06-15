Southern Chaffee County
It will be mostly sunny in Salida today with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. West wind 5-10 mph will increase 10-15 mph afternoon. High will be 74.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a west wind 10-15 mph decreasing to 5-10 mph after midnight. Low will be 45.
It will be mostly sunny Friday with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. West southwest wind 5-10 mph will increase to 10-15 mph after noon. High will be 74.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with a west southwest wind 10-15 mph decreasing to 5-10 mph after midnight. There will be a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, and a low of 44.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a west wind 5-10 mph increasing to 10-15 mph after noon and a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High will be 72.
It will be mostly clear Saturday night with a west wind 10-15 mph and a low around 44.
Northern Chaffee County
It will be mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Thursday in Buena Vista. West southwest wind 5-10 mph will increase to 15-20 mph after noon. High will be 69.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. West wind 15-20 mph will decrease 5-10 mph after midnight. Low will be 39.
It will be mostly sunny Friday with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. West southwest wind 5-10 mph will increase 10-15 mph after noon. High will be near 70.
There will be a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight under mostly cloudy skies. West wind 10-15 mph will decrease to 5-10 mph. Low will be about 39.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a high around 68 and a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. West wind 5-10 mph will increaser to 10-15 mph after noon.
There will be a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 p.m. with mostly clear skies and a low around 39.
Mountains today
Increasing clouds and a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms are predicted for Monarch Pass today. Breezy, west wind 10-15 mph will increase to 20-25 mph after noon, gusting up to 35 mph. High will be near 51.
Tonight there will be a slight chance of rain showers, mixing with snow after 10 p.m. then gradually ending. Some thunder is possible. It will be partly cloudy with a low around 32, and a west wind 20-25 mph decreasing to 10-15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 10 percent.
It will be mostly sunny Friday with a 50 percent chance of precipitation. Breezy, west southwest wind 10-15 mph will increase to 15-20 mph after noon, gusting up to 30 mph. High will be 49.
Friday night will be partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of precipitation and a low around 31.
It will be partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers Saturday. High will be 46, low around 32. Mostly clear and breezy Saturday night.
Northern San Luis Valley
Increasing clouds, 50 percent chance of precipitation and a west wind 10-15 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in Saguache today. High and low will be 59 and 38.
It will be mostly sunny Friday with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming west 15-20 mph after noon. High will be 59, low 38.
Saturday will be mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. West northwest wind 5-10 mph increasing 15-20 mph after noon. High will be 58, low 39.
