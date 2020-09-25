Volunteers returned to Dead Horse Gulch Friday and turned their attention to the St. Elmo area in the search for clues to the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew of Maysville.
Searchers met at 8 a.m. Friday at Crossroads Visitors Center parking lot in Poncha Springs to split into teams and head to each search location.
Morphew went missing from her Maysville home May 10, when she went for a bike ride and never came back.
Her brother, Andy Moorman, of Indiana, is leading the weekend-long search for evidence with the help of several hundred volunteers.
Moorman said Friday he was headed to participate in searching Dry Lake and other ponds near the Morphew residence, north of Angel of Shavano campground near U.S. 50 and CR 225.
