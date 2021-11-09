A Better Hearing Center will accept donations of winter clothing to be given to local shelters from Monday to Dec. 15 at its offices in Salida and Buena Vista.
Donations may be dropped off at 7800 W. U.S. 50, Unit C, in Salida and 522 Antero Circle in Buena Vista.
The centers will accept gently worn or new winter shirts, gloves, coats, caps, socks, scarves, blankets, etc., for men, women and children of all sizes, according to a press release.
Each location will have a drop-off box in its waiting room.
For questions, call 719-686-6800.
