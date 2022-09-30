The Chaffee County office of Colorado State University Extension is looking for volunteers interested in becoming Master Gardeners to provide education and outreach using research-based horticulture information.
The Colorado Master Gardener program is “a unique intersection between university horticulture expertise and community volunteers interested in educating locally,” a press release stated.
Applications will be accepted online until Oct. 16.
For more information and a step-by-step application process, visit https://cmg.extension.colostate.edu/about/become-a-colorado-master-gardener-2/colorado-master-gardener-program-application-information/.
Anyone interested also can contact Merielle Stamm at the county extension office, 185 Quigot Court, if they would like to fill out a paper application. Call 719-539-6447 or email Merielle.stamm@colostate.edu.
