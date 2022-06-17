Colorado Mountain College Salida and the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association will offer two courses with lectures and fieldwork on water quality in the Upper Arkansas Valley, with funding from the Environmental Protection Association.
One course will center on Salida water quality and the other on the Leadville area at the headwaters of the Arkansas River. Each course includes a lecture with virtual and in-person options and field components. Participants can register for either lecture or field component or both in two locations, a press release stated.
The Course 1 lecture (hybrid in-person and virtual) on June 23 will introduce the concepts of concentrations and contamination, review major groups of contaminants and introduce various water quality limits (drinking water, stock water, irrigation water, aquatic wildlife). Participants will explore sources, measurement tools and cleanup strategies for common watershed contaminants.
The Course 1 field component on June 25 will provide a survey of the South Arkansas River from Maysville to the juncture with the Arkansas and the Salida wastewater treatment plant. Participants will make three stops and survey the water quality at each location, then discuss findings.
The Course 2 lecture (hybrid in-person and virtual) on July 21 will focus on formation of acid mine drainage with case studies from Blackhawk to the recent Gold King Disaster.
The Course 2 field component on July 25 will follow California Gulch through abandoned mining areas near Leadville, look at changes in water and inspect restoration efforts provided by the EPA in the late 1980s.
Programs will be led by Dr. Devin Castendyk, who has more than 25 years of experience studying the water chemistry of lakes, streams and groundwater in a wide range of environments. He holds a doctorate in environmental science from the University of Auckland in New Zealand and is a licensed professional geologist in Wyoming. He currently is an adjunct professor at Colorado Mountain College Salida.
To register for any and all components, go to garna.org/whats-in-our-water. Call the GARNA office with at 719-539-5106 or email dominique@garna.org with any questions.
