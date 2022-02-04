A group of local mothers is organizing a “cathartic scream” session for moms at 8 p.m. Feb. 16 on the track at Salida High School.
Inspired by an NPR story about a similar event in Charlestown, Massachusetts, the local group said they have organized a collective mom scream “to release feelings of frustration and to show support for fellow mothers,” according to a press release.
Attendees are encouraged to wear masks if they plan on being in close contact with others, in accordance with current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
Contact information for local mental health care professionals will be provided to attendees.
