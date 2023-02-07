I don’t know about anyone reading this, but for me, nothing says “I love you” more than someone taking the time to make me a romantic dinner.
Don’t forget to complete your meal with a good side, dessert and a nice wine or cocktail. Done right, this will cost you less than a so-so meal in a crowded restaurant, and the look on your loved one’s face will make all the work you put into the meal worth every second.
Prosciutto-Wrapped
Cherry-Stuffed
Chicken Breasts
Prosciutto-Wrapped Cherry-Stuffed Chicken Breasts are everything you want in a Valentine’s Day entrée: It looks fancy, tastes amazing and contains dried cherries, a known aphrodisiac. This one will take about an hour to prepare, but it is so worth the effort.
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1/3 cup dried cherries, chopped
¼ cup plain bread crumbs
1 egg yolk
1½ tablespoons finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
2 teaspoons olive oil
1 teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped
1 teaspoon fresh oregano, minced
2 garlic cloves, minced
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 pinch cayenne pepper
2 6-ounce skinless, boneless chicken breast halves
4 thin slices prosciutto
¾ cup chicken broth
1½ tablespoons balsamic vinegar
1 tablespoon butter
Prep:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Brush the inside of an ovenproof skillet or cast iron skillet with vegetable oil. Set aside. Mix cherries, bread crumbs, egg yolk, cheese, olive oil, thyme, oregano, garlic, salt and pepper and cayenne pepper in a medium bowl until combined.
Cut a 1-inch slit in each breast by slicing at an angle from the thick end to the thinner end of the meat. Open flap and place one butterflied chicken breast between 2 sheets of heavy plastic wrap on a solid, level surface. Firmly pound the chicken with the smooth side of a meat mallet to a thickness of ½ inch. Repeat with the other breast.
Place each breast on a piece of plastic wrap. Place half the cherry stuffing mix on each breast and roll tightly in the plastic, twisting the ends of the plastic to create a tight package. On another piece of plastic wrap, overlap 2 slices of prosciutto so they are as wide as the chicken breast. Unwrap the rolled chicken and place at one end of the prosciutto. Roll the prosciutto around the breast, using the plastic to make a tight roll. Repeat with the second breast.
Lay 4 pieces of cooking twine on a cutting board, about 1 inch apart. Place chicken on the strings and tie into a knot to keep chicken from unrolling. Repeat with the second breast.
Add chicken to the prepared skillet and bake until prosciutto is brown and crispy and chicken is no longer pink, about 25 minutes. A thermometer inserted in the chicken should read 156 degrees. Remove chicken to a plate and loosely cover with aluminum foil.
Pour chicken broth and vinegar into the same skillet and bring to a boil over high heat. Cook, scraping up the browned bits from the bottom of the pan, until liquid is reduced by half, 5 to 6 minutes. Remove from heat, add butter and stir until melted. Season with salt and pepper.
Remove twine from chicken, slicing it into bite-sized pieces. Drizzle with the pan sauce and serve.
Lobster Thermidor
Lobster Thermidor is old school, but so tasty. This dish can be made ahead of time and popped in the oven when it is time to eat.
4 4-ounce lobster tails
3 tablespoons butter, divided
2 tablespoons minced shallots
Salt, to taste
1 cup mushrooms, diced
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons cognac or brandy
½ cup whole milk
2 tablespoons heavy cream
1 tablespoon fresh tarragon, chopped
2 teaspoons dried bread crumbs
2 teaspoons finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
2 teaspoons melted butter
Prep:
Cut bottom shell of the lobster tails using kitchen shears along each side where it meets the top shell; do not remove the shell at this point. Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a skillet over medium-high heat. Cook tails, covered, about 3 minutes. Turn lobster tails over, noting they are curved and will lean to one side. Cover and cook 1 minute.
Remove from heat, transferring the tails to a bowl. Remove any shell pieces from the skillet. Place 1 tablespoon butter in the skillet over medium heat, adding shallots and a pinch of salt. Cook and stir until pan begins to deglaze and shallots soften, 3 to 4 minutes. If using mushrooms, add to the pan and cook until golden brown, 5 to 6 minutes.
Add flour, stirring until mushrooms are coated. Cook for 2 minutes. Pour in cognac or brandy and use a kitchen torch to flame the cognac to burn off the alcohol. This will only take a couple of seconds. Add milk and cook until it begins to thicken and turn bubbly, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in heavy cream. Let cool.
Remove the lobster meat from the shell, leaving the top shell intact. Make sure to remove any of the bottom shell from the meat. Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Line a baking pan with crinkled aluminum foil, making 4 channels in the foil to hold and stabilize the lobster while it cooks.
Slice the lobster meat down the middle and check for and remove any dark veins. Chop lobster into ½-inch pieces. Transfer meat to a mixing bowl. Add cooled sauce, tarragon and a pinch of salt. Stir gently until well mixed.
Divide mixture among the lobster tails and place in prepared pan. Sprinkle each tail with ½ teaspoon bread crumbs and ½ teaspoon cheese. Melt 2 teaspoons butter and drizzle on the stuffed shells.
Bake until nicely browned and heated through, about 10 minutes. If you like you can crisp them up under a broiler for 1 minute.
