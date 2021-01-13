Equities edged higher Tuesday, reversing some of Monday’s pullback.
The S&P 500 was little changed, but small-cap and economically sensitive stocks outperformed, reflecting a positive tone in the market.
The economic calendar was light, with the spotlight remaining on the recent turmoil in Washington, the potential for additional fiscal stimulus and progress on the vaccine rollout.
Oil approached an 11-month high as the dollar weakened, and benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose slightly, reaching the highest level since March.
The small-business optimism index released this morning declined more than expected, highlighting the recent challenges in the economy amid rising virus cases and renewed lockdowns.
However, expectations that additional fiscal stimulus will provide a bridge until the economy gains momentum in the second half of the year continues to support sentiment. On Thursday Biden will likely release the details of his stimulus plan.
A notable development during the last two weeks is the steady rise in long-term bond yields that is likely driven by higher inflation expectations, additional government spending and an improved outlook for the economy.
While still near record low levels, 10-year Treasury yields are at the highest level in almost 10 months, and 30-year yields have risen in seven out of the last eight sessions.
A sharp rise in yields could weigh on equity valuations and is a risk worth monitoring as the economic recovery accelerates.
In the bond market, 10-year Treasury yields are trading flat at 1.13 percent.
The price of crude oil was up $.87 to $53.12.
The spot price of gold was up .27 percent to $1,855.80.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange, meanwhile, was 1,112,384,127 with advancers outnumbering decliners.
