Lengerich wins Elks Scholarship

Salida High School senior Lily Lengerich recently was awarded the annual $1,000 scholarship from the Colorado Elks Association and Salida Elks Lodge No. 808.
Funded by the Elks National Foundation, the award is given to students based on what they have given back to their community as well as their success in school, Elks officials said in a press release.
Lengerich is the daughter of Jason and Torrey Lengerich. She plans to attend Moorhead University in Minnesota this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.