The Salida High School baseball team lost to Gunnison 19-2 Tuesday at Marvin Park. Sophomore Brady Houghton had a difficult outing on the mound for the Spartans.
The first five batters he faced all reached base safely as Gunnison jumped out to an early 5-0 lead in the top of the first.
In the bottom of the first, Cowboys pitcher Tate Hicks, a senior, struck out two and induced a weak pop-up from sophomore Caiven Lake.
The Cowboys added to their lead in the top of the second and forced Houghton out of the game after he allowed nine runs in only 1-plus inning of work.
Senior Cayden Mazza came in and recorded two outs, but three more runs scored to make it 12-0. With bases loaded and two outs, Marchase pulled Mazza and went with junior Brandon Pursell, who got Gunnison to fly out to right field to end the inning.
The Spartans offense remained stagnant in the bottom of the second and were retired in order.
In the top of the third, the Cowboys offensive onslaught continued. Three more runs came into score and Pursell was pulled with runners on first and second, nobody out. With Salida down 15-0, Lake took over on the mound in an attempt to stop the bleeding. Gunnison managed to plate four more runs before Lake escaped the jam.
Salida got their first base runner when sophomore Ashton Walker walked in the bottom of the third, but the Spartans aggression on the base paths backfired when he was caught stealing.
Two more batters reached base for Salida in the third, but they were stranded when Hicks struck out Lake.
Gunnison had two more batters reach base in the top of the fourth, but a base running mishap resulted in the Cowboys getting tagged out in a rundown to end the inning with the score still 19-0.
The Spartans got their first hit of the game when Mazza reached on a single in the fourth. Junior Nate Yeakley singled to right field and Gunnison misplayed the ball allowing Mazza to score and Yeakley to advance to third.
He was driven in on a ground out by freshman Anthony Taverna to make it 19-2, before Hicks struck out one and induced a pop out to end the game due to the mercy rule.
Following the loss, Salida is 10-10 overall and 5-4 in league play. Gunnison improved to 7-13 overall.
“We took it on the chin,” said coach Babes Marchase. “We came out a little flat and stayed flat.” He said Hicks gave the Spartans hitters trouble due to his good fastball and breaking pitches.
The Spartans next game is in Buena Vista at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Mazza is expected to start for Salida.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.