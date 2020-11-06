Salida Sunrise Rotary will accept applications Nov. 9 through Dec. 1 for winter/spring semester 2021 scholarships.
Three scholarships are offered. They are: new student scholarship (May 2020 high school graduate attending college for the first time), current college student scholarship (new or renewing scholarship applicants), and graduate student scholarship (post bachelor applicants).
Preference will be given to those planning to attend or who are attending accredited technical and vocational schools, community and state colleges and universities in Colorado.
To be eligible, students must be permanent residents of Salida School District R-32-J and have a minimum accumulative 2.5 grade-point average.
To apply, log on to www.salidasunriserotary.com.
Follow the scholarship links to the Salida Sunrise Rotary scholarship page to download information regarding the scholarship process, scholarship criteria, scholarship applications and remittance forms.
Applications may be sent to the Salida Sunrise Rotary by email or U.S. Postal Service as directed on the scholarship page and must arrive by 5 p.m. Dec. 1.
