The Central Colorado Humanists announced a March 31 deadline for $1,000 scholarships the group will award in spring.
The scholarships will be awarded to outstanding college-bound high school seniors at Buena Vista High School, Salida High School, Cotopaxi High School and students in nontraditional programs or home schooled students who plan to attend an accredited college or university full time next fall.
Recipients are eligible for and encouraged to apply to the group for an additional scholarship after completing their first semester in college to help them meet college expenses for their sophomore year, the Humanists stated in a press release.
Last spring the Humanists awarded eight $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors and four $750 scholarships to previous recipients following completion of their first college semester.
Applications and submission instructions for this year’s scholarships are available for download at centralcoloradohumanists.org.
Scholarship candidates should have a 3.0 grade-point average and have completed some form of community service during their high school career. Evaluations will be based in part on the quality of an essay (limited to 750 words) to be submitted by each applicant. Scholarship recipients will be announced at the respective high schools’ awards assemblies in May.
Central Colorado Humanists is the local chapter of the American Humanist Association, which states it is informed by science, guided by reason, inspired by art and nature and motivated by compassion.
For more information, visit centralcoloradohumanists.org.
