Sventastik Productions will present its “Candy Cane Cordial” at 6 p.m. today at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., to support the Ryan Hansen Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Marissa Hansen said she set up a cordial, a song and dance show, in 2018 to help her raise money to participate in Up With People, where she was involved in a week-long intercultural immersion, community service projects, educational workshops and cultural celebrations, all culminating in an international musical show.
After her brother Ryan died, Hansen and her family created a memorial scholarship fund to help local youth participate in the arts.
“Sventastik was named after Ryan, a family joke,” Hansen said. “We wanted a way to remember him, and he always loved performing, so we set up the scholarship. Money should never be a reason to hold anyone back.”
This year’s cordial will have a silent auction and include live entertainment from Jazz Merchants Big Band, Yufen Chu Music Studio, Laura Atholff and Jane Templeton dance classes and Sventastik Productions students.
