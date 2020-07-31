Bureau of Land Management’s Royal Gorge Field Office lifted fire restrictions on BLM-managed lands in Lake, Chaffee, and Fremont counties effective Thursday.
Recent and forecasted precipitation across the Front Range led to the decision.
The BLM cautions while fire danger is currently lower in these counties, fire officials still urge the public to be cautious with fire on BLM-managed lands and practice fire safety:
• Keep campfires small and under control.
• Ensure that campfires are dead out. If it’s too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave.
• Keep a shovel and water nearby to douse escaped embers.
• Do not park or idle vehicles in tall dry grass. The heat from the vehicle’s exhaust can spark a wildfire.
• Do not allow chains to drag from vehicles or towed trailers.
• Fireworks are never allowed on federally managed lands.
Fire restrictions remain in place on BLM-managed lands in Park County with Stage 2 fire restrictions.
Stage 1 fire restrictions continue for public land in Custer, El Paso, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Teller, and Boulder counties.
