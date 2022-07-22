Motorists may experience delays along County Road 350 (Crossman Avenue) outside Buena Vista over the coming weeks while Chaffee County Road and Bridge works on widening the road.
Both sides of the road will be widened from Waters Street on the east to the intersection with CR 361 on the west. Construction is planned to continue through the end of August, according to a county press release.
Travelers are asked to take alternative routes when possible and to reduce their speed in the construction zone on CR 350.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.