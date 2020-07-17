Chaffee County Community Foundation is hosting a virtual conference for nonprofit organizations on Thursday mornings that begins July 30 and runs through four weeks until Aug. 20.
The goal of the conference is to inspire and educate participants through general sessions of local thought leaders on building resilience through change management, communication and collaboration.
The conference, PIVOT2020, is named so because “2020 is proving to be a pivotal year. ... shedding the old paradigm and working to build a new one.”
According to the Foundation, the majority of the conference will consist of facilitated breakout sessions where each organization will get to share their voice in strengths, opportunities and challenges due to COVID-19.
Participants will work directly with other organizations and share ideas on pivoting and hear directly from local business owners on how they’ve had to pivot during the pandemic. There will also be discussions of the future of local business fundraising in the community.
Participants will walk away with inspiration, ideas, applicable tools and strategies to support building resiliency as an organization.
PIVOT2020 is focused on Chaffee County’s 150-plus nonprofit organizations, and is designed to challenge the status quo, cast a bold new vision and invest technical assistance into participating organizations to ensure they have the tools they need to collaborate and thrive far into the future.
Participating organizations will:
• Understand how to use collaboration to build a resiliency mindset.
• Form new concrete relationships with other organizations.
• Gain the ability to think critically about their organization’s impact and how best to meet needs within community.
• Understand the impact of COVID-19 and what changes to make as a result.
While PIVOT2020 is targeted at Chaffee County nonprofits, organizations outside the county are welcome.
For full details, visit chaffeecommunity.org/events-workshops-1/pivot2020-a-chaffee-nonprofit-conference.
Registration is $20 per participant or $40 for up to 3 participants from one nonprofit organization.
Contact Emily Marquis, CCCF Project Manager at emily@chaffeecommunity.org or 720-862-4756 for any questions.
