The Salida Regional Library will host a community scavenger hunt from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. today.
Stop by the library, 405 E St., any time after 10 a.m. to pick up the list of things to find or do around town. Turn those lists in before 4 p.m. for a chance to win prizes. The contest is open to all.
Contact Emily Haynes at 719-539-4826 or ebellhaynes@gmail.com with any questions.
