As school begins today for Salida School District R-32-J students, Superintendent David Blackburn said they will continue to use the flexible strategy they used last year for dealing with COVID-19.
“We will be adding and removing layers of protection as things ebb and flow,” Blackburn said. “We built a strong mask culture last year, and know we can do it again this year without having to use mandates.”
Blackburn said teachers will either need to be vaccinated or masked and participating in serial testing, and students are encouraged to wear masks and get tested as well.
“We expect change,” Blackburn said. “We don’t expect today’s response to be the same as tomorrow’s response, but I’m excited. We were one of the few schools to have in-person learning last year, and I’m confident we can do it again.”
