Chaffee County Family & Youth Initiatives will hold its “For Kids’ Sake” fundraiser today at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave.
The event will start at 4 p.m., featuring live music by Rusty Lungs Trio, appetizers from Kalamatapit Catering, mocktails from TangleFoot Libations and a silent auction.
Tickets are $25 and can be purchased in advance through FYI at 719-530-2511.
