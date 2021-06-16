Colorado Mountain College hired Chris Castilian as a strategic advisor recently for the purpose of positioning the college as a premier educational partner in the outdoor industry.
Castilian has long been a staple in Colorado’s outdoor industry bringing 20 years of experience in the public, private and non-profit sectors.
He recently announced his departure from Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) after serving four years as executive director.
Prior to leading GOCO, Castilian was appointed by Governor John Hickenlooper to the Colorado Parks & Wildlife Commission, serving as chair in 2015-16. In previous roles, he was deputy chief of staff to Governor Bill Owens and served as executive director of Colorado Counties, Inc.
In addition to and complementary to his new role with CMC, Castilian will become the CEO of the National Ski Patrol on July 12.
Castilian’s scope of work includes coordinating CMC’s various outdoor-industry related programs across multiple campuses and a large geographic region.
He will work to better align CMC’s academic and training pathways to provide students with meaningful short-term (internships, apprenticeships, etc.) and long-term (career) placements.
In his new strategic advisory role, Castilian will assist CMC leadership on developing strategies that seek to diversify the outdoor industry workforce pipeline and serve as a model for access, equity and inclusion.
Castilian is a fourth-generation Coloradan, and is an avid outdoor enthusiast. He has completed the Leadville Trail 100 mountain bike race eleven times and several other ultra-endurance mountain bike races, including the Breck Epic.
