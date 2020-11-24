The Hallmark Ranch welcomed the public to visit its alpacas during the fourth annual Open Ranch Day Saturday.
“We love sharing the alpacas with visitors and sharing our knowledge with them,” said Peggy Reininger, who owns the ranch with husband Nelson. “It’s a fun activity for kids and adults, especially on a nice day like today.”
Peggy and her husband, Nelson, own 32 alpacas, including 21 females and 11 males. She called them “very, very curious” animals, noting how easily they came up to the visitors and interacted with them.
“We weren’t sure what to expect, but it’s been good,” Peggy said about Saturday’s event. “People are enjoying and we enjoy having them.”
She said the ranch hosted about the same amount of people who visited the alpacas last year and that they had been steady.
Saturday’s event also featured a spinning demonstration and light refreshments for people.
Peggy said they sheer the alpacas before the summer. They take that fleece and send it to processing mills, which turn it into yarn and then return it finished.
They then sell that yarn in the ranch’s store, in addition to some fiber festivals.
For more information about the ranch and its alpacas or to schedule a visit, log on to https://hallmarkranchalpacas.com/.
