Heavy rain, thunder and lightning hit Salida Thursday starting about 7:30 p.m. and brought 1.11 inches of precipitation to the area by press time at 9 p.m., when it was still raining.
The National Weather Service advises that heavy storms may continue through Wednesday, with high wind gusts and possible hail.
The weather service also has issued flash flood warnings for the Decker Fire burn scar, southeastern Chaffee County, western Fremont County and northeastern Saguache County.
NWS warned that flash flooding may also cause mudslides and severe debris flows in existing creeks, streams and ditches.
Anyone who encounters flood waters should climb to higher ground for safety.
