Salida Police Chief Russ Johnson reported Wednesday that the police are looking into an incident where, before Thanksgiving break, a textbook had been found with a threat written on the cover at Salida Middle School.
“This incident has been investigated by the School Resource Officer, members of the Salida Police Department, and school staff,” Johnson said in a press release. “Multiple students and staff were interviewed in the process. As of now, no one has been able to substantiate this threat as being credible.”
Johnson said they will be increasing the number of police officers the next few days, both in and around, the schools.
“The Salida Police Department treats every day as a possible threat and are prepared to act, if needed,” Johnson said. “However, the proactive steps we and the Salida School District take, drastically reduce any chance of something happening at one of our schools.
“We hope this brings some calm to the staff, students, and parents of the district.
“Some may accuse us of going over the top, but school safety is my number one priority. I personally feel safe enough to send my own kids to our schools and I hope you do as well.”
