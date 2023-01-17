Funeral services for Maria Olivia Payne were held at 1 p.m. Jan. 14, 2022, at the Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home Chapel in Salida.
The service was officiated by Morris Christensen.
Guitarist Jerry Arellano played various selections. “The Other Side” and “Imagine” were also played.
The obituary was read by Morris Christensen.
Eulogy was given by Cristina Young.
Pallbearers were Mrs. Payne’s grandsons Anthony Herrera, Tony Archuleta, Michael Roybal, Ricky Medrano, Travis Payne Jr. and Tyler Duff.
Interment followed at Fairview Cemetery.
Arrangements were with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
