In an effort to help children and families in need receive Christmas gifts, Salida High School students are once again promoting their Heart of the Community Christmas Drive. Juniors Kira Kuhl and Sarah Chick are co-presidents.
SHS students volunteer to work for nonprofit organizations. Then sponsoring organizations and businesses pay the students for their donated time, and the money is used to purchase gifts.
Applications for gifts are available at Salida Boys & Girls Club, 709 Palmer St.; Early Childhood Center, 516 Teller; Caring and Sharing, 220 W. Fourth Ave.; Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce, 406 W. U.S. 50; and Salida Community Center, 305 F St. Families can list items they need or want.
Applications must be turned in by Dec. 13. Application forms can also be found at https://hccdsalida.wixsite.com/website; scroll down to HCCD Gift Applicant Form.
