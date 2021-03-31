The Salida High School volleyball team picked up its first league win of the season Tuesday against Banning Lewis.
The Lady Spartans beat the Lady Stallions in four games, 25-20, 24-26, 25-17 and 25-22 to get to .500 in the 3A Tri Peaks League.
“We struggled in the beginning to find our groove, but we started to get it back in the last two sets,” head coach Haley Huffman said. “Overall it was a good game and a win is a win.”
The coach also said the team had some “really good hits” while the team’s serving was “really good and strong.”
With the win, Salida is now 1-1 in the 3A Tri Peaks League and 3-2 overall for the season.
Salida will be back in action Thursday when the team travels to Buena Vista (0-1, 0-3) to take on the Demons.
